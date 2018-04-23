‘Angry Birds 2’ gets a vast voice cast

The bird and pigs are back with a bang to entertain all with their mayhem! Rovio and Sony announced the voice cast for their Angry Birds Movie sequel which will be hitting the screens the next year. According to Deadline, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Sterling Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Awkwafina, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, Beck Bennett and Brooklynn Prince are the additions to the cast.

The sequel will also have cast from the first Angry Birds movie which includes Jason Sudeikis (Red), Josh Gad (Chuck), Bill Harder (Leonard), Danny McBride (Bomb) and Peter Dinklage (Mighty Eagle).

Directed by Thurop Orman (The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack) with co-director John rice (Ricky and Morty, King of the Hill), Angry Birds Movie 2 is slated for a 20 September 2019 release.

The film is produced by John Cohen, David Maisel and Catherine Winder being the executive producers and Peter Ackerman (Ice Age, The Americans) being the scriptwriter.

“I’m thrilled about our incredibly talented filmmaking team and the hilarious people we’ve brought together for the sequel. We’re so happy that Jason, Josh, Bill, Danny, and Peter are back for a second adventure joined by Leslie, Rachel, Sterling, Eugenio and this awesome ensemble of new talent,” Cohen quoted.

The first Angry Birds movie became one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations of all time. It’s going to be fun to watch the sequel roost and make it big on the screens!