An interactive Carmen Sandiego will be coming to Netflix

Netflix is bringing an interactive Carmen Sandiego special in March, adding to its lineup of viewer-controlled episodes. In the 45-minute special, Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal, kids get to decide what happens as Carmen (Gina Rodriguez) finds herself forced to steal for the instructors at her former crime school, V.I.L.E. They’ve captured her friends, Zack and Ivy, during a heist in Shanghai, and if Carmen wants to rescue them, she’ll need to follow V.I.L.E.’s commands.

Executive produced by Caroline Fraser, CJ Kettler, Kirsten Newlands and Anne Loi, To Steal or Not to Steal features the voices of series stars Rodriguez (Carmen Sandiego) and Finn Wolfhard (Player).

Netflix has earlier released an interactive The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants special. Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal is one of three children’s interactive specials Netflix is reportedly planning to make. The other two series set to receive interactive specials include Boss Baby and Last Kids on Earth.

Grab your coat, magnifying glasses and get ready to go on an adventure on 10 March.