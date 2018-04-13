“An excellent work must be the result of a perfect combination of technology and art”: Exclusive interview with Kenny Zou from Fox Renderfarm

From the movie of “Avatar” that set an impressive record for CG movie box office in China eight years ago, to the exquisite Chinese CG animation film “Monkey King: Hero is Back”, China’s first full-motion capture movie “L.O.R.D: Legend of Ravaging Dynasties” and the Chinese animated movie series “Boonie Bears” that broke the Chinese box office record, the CG technology has gradually matured, and the development of China’s CG industry has gradually entered the fast lane with the screening of Chinese animation films has been increasing within the past few years. As compared with the United States, Japan, and other regions, so far in China’s CG production industry, China still has a lot of room for development in terms of its production process and storyline. The difficulty of film and television production is increasing along with people’s increasing demand for visual experience at the same time. In addition to the vivid storyline, the refined production level and high-quality resolution have gradually become the public needs. How to meet the public needs and solve technical problems in the production process? How to achieve the perfect combination of art and technology to provide viewers with a higher quality visual experience? Those have always been big issues in CG production, and also the direction that Fox Renderfarm has been tirelessly exploring for over a decade.

As we all know, the rendering process is an indispensable part of CG production. Huge rendering computing power requires massive equipment support, which is a high threshold for many small and medium-sized studios. When cloud computing concept just emerged in 2010, Fox Renderfarm decided to devote its energy to the cloud rendering platform based on the deep accumulation of 3D animation and cloud computing technologies to develop a large-scale self-service cluster rendering system in order to provide rendering technology support for SMEs and CG studios.

Start from 0

The idea of cloud rendering was born in 2010. The goal of Fox Renderfarm is to build a large rendering cloud service that can be shared and used by all the studios in the world on pay per use basis. Kenny Zou, CEO of Fox Renderfarm told us that there was only a team of five people and less than 50 servers at that time. Fox Renderfarm spent nearly two years from the ideas to the development of the SaaS platform version 1.0. During the first half of the year since the service launched, the revenue was basically 0, as well as the popularity. The entire team even doubted whether this business model will be accepted by the industry. By chance, Fox Renderfarm helped to render a movie in a short time. With the release of the film, the cloud rendering service provided by Fox Renderfarm has attracted wide attention in the industry and its popularity has also greatly improved. Fox Renderfarm has then entered a period of rapid development.

The dream is perfect, but the reality is cruel

Everyone at Fox Renderfarm thought that the high-speed development would lead the way forward steadily, but the reality is always crueler than the expectation. Kenny Zou frankly stated that with the popularization of cloud computing concepts, the demand for cloud rendering service has seen explosive growth in a short period of time. However, due to insufficient equipment resources and platform design capacity, users often experience machine congestion, long queue time, etc. during the rendering process. The extremely poor user experience whacked the entire team. Until 2016, Fox Renderfarm accepted the first round of financing from Alibaba Group, which in turn expanded the scale of production and the number of equipment as well as making product research and development a top priority. This ultimately eased the problem of user experience.

To become the first in Asia

With the rapid growth of Fox Renderfarm’s computing capabilities, Fox Renderfarm has now become Asia’s largest cloud rendering platform. There are numerous well-known Chinese and foreign films that used cloud rendering services by Fox Renderfarm, such as: Mr Hublot (the 86th Academy Award for best animated short film), Wolf Warrior 2 (which broke a new record at the box office in China), Baahubali series (the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema), Monkey King: Hero is Back (Chinese box-office myth movie), Duck Duck Goose (the Hollywood production standard animated comedy film), Boonie Bears series (the highest box office record in Chinese animation movies history), Detective Chinatown 2 (the 2018 Chinese Spring Festival blockbuster movie) and other special effects movie productions. More than that, Fox Renderfarm also share the massive cluster rendering and computing power to the small and medium-sized production studios around the world to help talented and creative young people to realize their CG creation dreams through the free rendering and educational discounts initiative via Fox Renderfarm’s GoCloud Program.

Today, Fox Renderfarm Rendering Platform is still further expanding its system scale, optimizing system stability, and continuously improving its capacity specifications. In 2018, Fox Renderfarm will deploy high-level security strategies in strict accordance with the MPAA content security guidelines to match the stringent requirements of top studios around the world for data security.

Speaking of this, many people cannot help but ask: There are hundreds of platforms that provide rendering services. What makes Fox Renderfarm become the top render farm in the industry? After talking to companies that have formed long-term cooperation with Fox Renderfarm, we finally got the answer.

Fox Renderfarm pays special attention to R&D investment

Currently, Fox Renderfarm has more than 100 employees in technical R&D team, including cloud platform development engineers, 3D rendering technical director (TD) experts with years of experience, and top-notch system operation engineers.

Rich industry experience

Fox Renderfarm’s TD team comes from the industry’s first-line studios. They understand the production environment and usage habits of the industry studios and have accumulated a lot of experience in the massive customer service process, and are also good at handling a variety of rendering problems.

High cost-performance

Fox Renderfarm has greatly optimized its data center, capacity utilization, and operational efficiency through large-scale procurement of software and hardware equipment, which greatly reduced overall costs.

Provide end-to-end one-stop service

In addition to further optimizing the cloud rendering service experience, Fox Renderfarm will also invest in R&D specifically for the film and television industry, providing high-speed cross-border data transmission services, digital asset management services, cloud workstation rental services, and off-site production collaboration platform services. All services will be tailored to the film and television industry to reduce the production costs of the industry and increase production efficiency and quality.

With the rapid development of the CG production industry and the intensification of globalization, international cooperation has become increasingly close. Cloud rendering services have now become standard practice on the production of animation and special effects processes. As one of the largest cloud rendering farms in the world, Fox Renderfarm connects with and serves the world’s major film and television animation production companies, providing standardized processes for post-production, reducing costs and increasing output. It carries a great significance to the development of the entire CG industry.

