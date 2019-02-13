Amitabh Bacchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Badla’s trailer packs a thriller

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are back to set the silver screens ablaze again after having previously delivered a box-office hit with their movie Pink.

Fresh off the heels of the cryptic banter on the microblogging site between Bollywood stalwarts Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan which eventually made complete sense, Redchillies Entertainment dropped the trailer of Badla.





A young dynamic entrepreneur finds herself in a locked hotel room next to the body of her dead lover. She hires a prestigious lawyer to defend her, and over the course of one evening, they work together to find out what actually happened.

Khan tweeted, “Main aap se Badla lene aa raha hoon @SrBachchan saab! Taiyaar rahiyega…” To which, Bacchan replied, “Arey bhai @iamsrk, Badla lene ka time toh nikal gaya .. Ab toh sab ko Badla dene ka time hai.”

Badla is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Azure Entertainment.

Reportedly a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller Contratiempo, Badla is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the Bachchan and Taapsee starrer is slated for release on 8 March 2019.