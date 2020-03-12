Amid Coronavirus concerns, ‘Sooryavanshi’s release date pushed

Amidst the frenzy of Coronavirus outbreak creeping the global landscape, businesses of various sectors are getting affected by varying degrees. And Bollywood is no exception to that.

Due to Coronavirus fears that has been declared a Pandemic, it’s stated that the release date of VFX-rich Bollywood movie Suryavanshi has been postponed. Due to this lethal virus, people are avoiding crowded locations. In regards to this, filmmakers might be calibrate their promotion and release strategies.

India has additionally ordered the closure of theaters in Kerala and Jammu.

It is reported that the release date of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Suryavanshi’ is to be released on 24 March while another film ’83’ is to be released on 10 April.

The teaser of the film was released on 28 December 2019. Starring Akshay Kumar as the titular character opposite Katrina Kaif, movie is set to see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles of Bajirao Singham and Sangaram Bhalerao (Simmba) from the franchise’s previous films Singham and Simmba in cameo appearances.

The complex imagery has been enhanced VFX-wise by NYVFXWAALA studio which might get more days to work on the shots in the mean time, leading up to the release date.