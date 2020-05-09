Amazon Studios developing animated comedy ‘Ricky & Cricket’

Amazon Studios is developing a new animated comedy series, Ricky & Cricket from Mr. Iglesias (Netflix) writing-producing duo Peter Murrieta and Isaac Gonzalez, and comedian Erik Rivera.

Written by Murrieta, Gonzalez and Rivera, Ricky & Cricket revolves around nice guy Ricky, a down on his luck Mexican-American actor, who starts taking control of his life with the help of Cricket — a brash, foul-mouthed guardian angel from the east side of heaven.

Murrieta was the 2018 recipient of the Norman Lear Writer’s Award (Imagen Awards), and has shared two Emmy wins as showrunner of Wizards of Waverly Place. His co-EP credits also include One Day at a Time (Netflix) and Superior Donuts (CBS).

Gonzalez is a Mexican-American comedy writer who just completed the second season of Cartoon Network’s folklore-inspired animation Victor & Valentino. His animation writing credits also include adult-targeted series Seth MacFarlane’s Bordertown (Fox) and Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central), as well as live-action comedy hit Community (NBC).

Rivera recently starred in his own one-hour HBO stand-up special Super White. He has had guest starred on Superior Donuts and My Name Is Earl (NBC) and appeared on Last Comic Standing and The Tonight Show (both NBC).