Amazon Prime Video’s latest original series ‘Upload’ provides a sneak peek into 2033

Amazon Prime Video is all set to launch its latest anticipated International original series Upload. Created by Emmy-Award winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), Upload is a quirky sci-fi comedy, set to launch on 1 May, 2020 in India and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories.

Set in the future, Upload traces the time when technological advancements such as hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm, and humans can now choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife when they find themselves near-death. The quirky series follows the life of a young app developer, Nathan Brown who ends up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate.

Said Daniels who’s also the executive producer, “I always loved science fiction when I was a kid and I thought I’d write my own science fiction short stories so I worked on that a little bit and then I started The Office and then we had a writers’ strike in 2008 and while I was down there, I pitched Upload as a sort of a Harry Potterish book. When The Office was over in 2012, I was looking around for another thing and I was like, “What about that cool book that I was working on?” So then I turned it into a TV show and pitched it all over the place in 2013. Luckily one of the original executives who I pitched it to from Amazon liked it and they bought it and, and then I’ve been working on it since then.”

This new sci-fi comedy series stars Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3), Robbie Amell (The Flash, Tomorrow People), Kevin Bigley (Undone, Sirens), Owen Daniels (The Office, Arrested Development), Allegra Edwards (Friends from College) and Zainab Johnson (Private Practice).

Speaking further on Upload, Daniel added, “I set Upload in the near future and this idea is probably the most unusual thing that has happened. Everything else is just an extrapolation of stuff we already have. Upload is a new world, it’s not a world that exists but it’s very imagined thoroughly and I think it’s really fun for people to enter into a thoroughly imagined world with lots of people to follow and details to remember that are gonna come back and characters that are in that world only. Audiences are really going to like to get to know some really fun actors that they might not have seen before playing interesting characters in a setting that’s got a lot of visual interest and a lot of novelty and that makes you think and that makes you feel. I’m hopeful that people that have liked the work I’ve previously done, they’re gonna find something to like here and maybe enjoy the fact that it’s a different genre or like a genre mashup of comedy, comedy, sci-fi, mystery, romance mashup.”

Upload is expected to be heavy on VFX, computer graphics and more.