Amazon Prime Video to premiere ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ on 12 June

Confirming the speculations, Amazon Prime Video has announced today to be premiering the much awaited Hindi film Gulabo Sitabo exclusively on the streaming service on 12 June.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. The movie will premiere globally in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Said Amazon Prime Video, India Content director and head Vijay Subramaniam, “At Amazon we’re listening to our customers, and working backwards from there. Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most anticipated films of the year. We are happy to exclusively premiere it on Prime Video. It is the first step in our endeavour to bring superior cinematic experiences to our customer’s doorstep.”

Starring great actors like Bachchan and Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo is the quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own. A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Commenting on the same, Sircar said, “This is the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment. I am happy that a global audience will be able to watch our gritty dramedy, and enjoy what the film has in store for them. Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky, light-hearted movie that the audience can enjoy with their families. It has been a wonderful experience working with Mr. Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana on the film.”

Added Amazon Prime Video India director and country general manager Gaurav Gandhi, “Indian audiences have been eagerly awaiting the release of Gulabo Sitabo and we are delighted that Amazon Prime Video will now be premiering the movie for our customers. The global release of the film will ensure maximum reach and visibility for the film not just in India but around the world. We are excited about the new offering and are happy to, once again, bring to our customers the best of entertainment through this release.”

Talking about his experience working on this film, Bachchan shared, “Gulabo Sitabo is a slice of life, dramedy that is a must watch for families at home. I was excited about my role since the first time Sircar showed me the character’s look. It took me almost three hours a day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries and we are pleased to bring Gulabo Sitabo to audiences across the globe.”

Khurrana further stated, “Gulabo Sitabo is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit Sircar after Vicky Donor. Whatever I’m today is because of him and I’m happy that he made me a part of his vision again. Gulabo Sitabo made me share the screen space with Mr. Bachchan for the first time and it’s a huge moment, it’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Sircar made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience. What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity – the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres.”