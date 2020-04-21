Amazon Prime Video to premiere Genius Brands International’s new animated series, ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’, in spring 2021

Genius Brands International has announced the spring 2021 premiere of its new animated series for children, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime joins Alibaba Group’s video streaming platform, Youku which will launch the series across China.

Genius Brands’ chairman and CEO Andy Heyward stated, “With Amazon Prime in the U.S. and Alibaba in China, we are very excited to launch on these two premiere platforms in the two largest territories in the world.”

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten (52 x 11’), is an action-adventure comedy series targeted to kids aged between four to seven years. Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten is co-produced by Alibaba Group, Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions.

“Years ago, Lee and I spoke of such a project, and I’m excited to finally bring great storytelling to kids around the world, which will also promote lessons of health, exercise, fitness, and anti-bullying,” commented Schwarzenegger on the series.

Schwarzenegger also lends his voice as the lead character in the series which Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza is scripting. Schwarzenegger joins multiple Emmy Award-winning producer of more than 5,000 episodes of children’s programming, Heyward, as well as Main Street Advisors CEO Paul Wachter and POW! Entertainment president Gill Champion as executive producers.

“In an ever-changing children’s media landscape and current viewing patterns of children around the globe, our strategy is to offer this dynamic series where kids predominantly go to find their entertainment now. We know we have a hit on our hands and cannot wait to share it with kids everywhere. We are gathering steam with our latest tentpole series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, and are thrilled to have two of the top digital streaming partners worldwide reaching a potential global audience of hundreds of millions, as well as the talents of Schwarzenegger and the genius that was Lee,” added Heyward.

The official synopsis for Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten follows like :

Five years ago, a tremendous superhero battle blanketed the small town of Greenvale in cosmic radiation. Shortly thereafter, a previously ordinary diverse group of boys and girls, are showing the most unusual superpowers! Their superpowers, however, rather than coming from Kryptonite, or a radioactive spider, come from items in their kindergarten classroom….white glue, wooden blocks, crayons, silly putty, and so on.

A very special kindergarten teacher arrives in Greenvale to train these super-kids. Arnold Armstrong (Schwarzenegger) knows what it is like to control superpowers, because he used to be Captain Courage, the hero whose final battle resulted in the previously unknown powers of the super-kids! Arnold will teach the kids how to become the heroes of tomorrow, once he teaches them how to tie their shoes! This is a series of action, comedy, and fun, based on the genius and imagination of the great creative icon, Stan Lee, and with the important lessons of health, exercise, nutrition, and anti-bullying. Just as he appeared as a cameo in all of the Marvel movies, Stan himself will be an animated cameo in each episode, with a digitized recreation of his voice as well.