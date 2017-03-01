Amazon Prime Video signs exclusive deal to offer ad-free ChuChu TV content

Amazon India has signed a long term deal with Chennai-based ChuChu TV Studios to make Amazon Prime Video as the only destination to offer all of ChuChu TV’s existing and future videos on an ad-free basis.

“ChuChu TV is one of India’s top animators and their series of upbeat songs and colourful animations is much-loved by kids worldwide,” said Amazon Prime Video India, director and country head, Nitesh Kripalani. “We are very happy to partner with ChuChu TV to add to our existing bouquet of kids’ content for ad-free entertainment.”

ChuChu TV manages a collection of YouTube channels that focuses on kids’ content like nursery rhymes and other kids’ songs. Its flagship YouTube channel ChuChu TV is the third largest YouTube channel with 8.1 million subscribers currently.



“We are delighted to partner with Amazon Prime Video to showcase our content as we understand the need for quality storytelling and safe viewing especially for children. We hope that children and their parents alike, enjoy and appreciate the content line-up that we have to offer especially since it is an ad-free environment.” said ChuChu TV Studios, CEO and creative director, Vinoth Chandar.

Over the past few months, Amazon India has signed several content partnerships to improve the catalogue of kids’ content on Prime video service. This includes a partnership with DHX Media – who own Teletubbies and Inspector Gadget – to license three dozen kids’ series in early February, and a multi-year content deal with Xilam Animation in January to stream all four existing and three upcoming seasons of the animated series Oggy and the Cockroaches and Zig & Sharko.

In October last year, the company had also signed an exclusive multi-year content deal with Green Gold Animation to stream popular kids’ shows like Chhota Bheem, Mighty Raju, Krishna Balaram, Chorr Police, Luv Kush, Vikram and Betaal and Krishna, and the film Chhota Bheem Himalayan Adventure.