Latest Videos


April 28-2020
Amazon Prime Video reveals its May 2020 releases 

6:00 pm 28/04/2020 By AnimationXpress Team

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the list of its May 2020 releases.

Given the worldwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, OTT players have witnessed a significant spike in online content consumption. Thus they have upped their games to provide uninterrupted engaging content to its consumers. And Amazon Prime Video being no exception.

Here’s the list :

International Originals

 Lana Woodley: Fly season one –  1 May

Tom Walker: Very Very season one1  May

Upload season one1 May

Anne Edmonds: What’s Wrong With You? season one 8 May

Tom Gleeson: Joy season one 8 May

Jimmy O’Yang – Good Deal season one 8 May

The Last Narc season one 15 May

Homecoming season two22 May

 Indian Originals

 Pataal Lok season one 15 May

 

 Indian TV 

 Praveen Kumar – Mr. Family Man (Stand Up Special Tamil) – 8 May

 Indian Movies

 Ab Ani CD (Marathi) – 1 May

Thappad – 1 May

English Movies

 A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood- 1 May

The Goldfinch – 8 May

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans – 9 May

Jumanji: The Next Level- 10 May

 These titles will join Amazon’s wide library of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series like The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning-critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series, including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The streaming service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

 Amazon Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for Rs. 999 annually or Rs. 129 monthly. 

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2020 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.