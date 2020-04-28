Amazon Prime Video reveals its May 2020 releases 

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the list of its May 2020 releases.
Given the worldwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, OTT players have witnessed a significant spike in online content consumption. Thus they have upped their games to provide uninterrupted engaging content to its consumers. And Amazon Prime Video being no exception.
Here’s the list :
International Originals
Lana Woodley: Fly season one – 1 May
Tom Walker: Very Very season one– 1 May
Upload season one – 1 May
Anne Edmonds: What’s Wrong With You? season one – 8 May
Tom Gleeson: Joy season one – 8 May
Jimmy O’Yang – Good Deal season one – 8 May
The Last Narc season one – 15 May
Homecoming season two – 22 May
Indian Originals
Pataal Lok season one – 15 May
Indian TV
Praveen Kumar – Mr. Family Man (Stand Up Special Tamil) – 8 May
Indian Movies
Ab Ani CD (Marathi) – 1 May
Thappad – 1 May
English Movies
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood- 1 May
The Goldfinch – 8 May
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans – 9 May
Jumanji: The Next Level- 10 May
These titles will join Amazon’s wide library of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series like The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning-critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series, including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The streaming service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.
Amazon Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for Rs. 999 annually or Rs. 129 monthly.