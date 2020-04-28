Amazon Prime Video reveals its May 2020 releases

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the list of its May 2020 releases.

Given the worldwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, OTT players have witnessed a significant spike in online content consumption. Thus they have upped their games to provide uninterrupted engaging content to its consumers. And Amazon Prime Video being no exception.

Here’s the list :

International Originals

Lana Woodley: Fly season one – 1 May

Tom Walker: Very Very season one– 1 May

Upload season one – 1 May

Anne Edmonds: What’s Wrong With You? season one – 8 May

Tom Gleeson: Joy season one – 8 May

Jimmy O’Yang – Good Deal season one – 8 May

The Last Narc season one – 15 May

Homecoming season two – 22 May

Indian Originals

Pataal Lok season one – 15 May

Indian TV

Praveen Kumar – Mr. Family Man (Stand Up Special Tamil) – 8 May

Indian Movies

Ab Ani CD (Marathi) – 1 May

Thappad – 1 May

English Movies

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood- 1 May

The Goldfinch – 8 May

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans – 9 May

Jumanji: The Next Level- 10 May

These titles will join Amazon’s wide library of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series like The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning-critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series, including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The streaming service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

Amazon Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for Rs. 999 annually or Rs. 129 monthly.