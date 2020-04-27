Amazon Prime Video releases new teaser for its upcoming original series, ‘Paatal Lok’

Amazon Prime Video has revealed a new gripping teaser of its upcoming original Series, Paatal Lok that marks the digital debut of actress Anushka Sharma as the producer.

The teaser provides a glimpse into a grim, terrifying world full of blood curling scenes. It takes us into the dark and sinister bylanes of human immorality. Produced by Clean Slate Films, the full trailer of Paatal Lok will be out on 5 May and the series will stream from 15 May.

Divided along class lines, both literally and figuratively, the teaser showcases a society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence, where all hell has broken loose.

Paatal Lok is created by Sudip Sharma (writer for Udta Punjab, NH10) and is directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. Besides Sharma, Paatal Lok is co-written by Gunjit Chopra, Sagar Haveli and Hardik Mehta.

The awaited series stars popular faces from the film and television fraternities including Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Anindita Bose, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Jagjeet Sandhu, Ishwak Singh, Anurag Arora, Asif Basra, Akash Khurana and more in lead roles.