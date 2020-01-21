Amazon Prime Video India unveils its 2020 slate full of big releases

Amazon Prime Video India has revealed its upcoming 2020 slate full of big releases through a new video. The global streaming platform has collaborated with notable creators such as Raj & DK, Kabir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Nikkhil Advani, Reema Kagti, Ali Abbas Zafar and many more to up their game in the competitive space of original content.

While fan favourites, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please!, Made in Heaven will return with their second instalments, a slew of new originals will make their way to the platform.

Four More Shots Please! will return with the women continuing their friendship ab=nd has been shot in Turkey apart from Mumbai. Despite the dry season two, Inside Edge season three has been greenlit and the cast – Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, and Sapna Pabbi will reprise their respective roles. The Family Man that received rave reviews, will have its sequel this year too.

On the newer side, Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army is a much- awaited Indian original, featuring Sunny Kaushal and newcomer Sharvari in lead roles. The series is based on true events and charts the journey of the many men and women, who fought for the country’s independence as part of the Indian National Army (INA), led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Another upcoming original, Bandish Bandits, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Singh Chaudhry, is a romantic musical series directed by Anand Tiwari. The story, penned by Amritpal Singh Bindra, follows a unique story of two extremely different personalities Radhe and Tamanna who, despite coming from very different worlds, set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and be successful in the long run.

The video also includes a preview of the documentary series Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers. Though not much is known about the series, the preview includes clips of the team during training and a glimpse at Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan.

Bachchan is also going to make his digital debut with Prime original Breathe 2. Amit Sadh, who played a pivotal part in the first season of the psychological thriller, will reprise his role of a cop police in its second season as well. The series will be directed by Mayank Sharma.

Dilli and Gormint are the newest additions to the list of political dramas. Dimple Kapadia will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Dilli, along with Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias. Veteran actor Amol Palekar, who will make his digital debut with Gormint, will star alongside Manav Kaul, Shikha Talsania and Girish Kulkarni in the drama.

The Last Hour is another addition to the list. It’s a crime thriller created by Amit Kumar with Oscar winner Asif Kapadia as one of the producers. Starring Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen, The Last Hour has a supernatural twist set in the picturesque Himalayas.

A series about the 2008 Mumbai attacks, 26/11, is also in the pipeline from director Nikkhil Advani, starring Konkana Sen Sharma.