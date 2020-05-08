Amazon Prime Video greenlights ‘Four More Shots Please!’ season three

Amazon Prime Video has given a nod to the third season of its most-watched Indian show of 2020, Four More Shots Please!.

Launched in April, the second season of Amazon Original series Four More Shots Please! has earned immense praise and appreciation from fans and critics alike. Hence the global streaming giant has announced today, 8 May that they are soon coming with a third season of the series.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, season two of Four More Shots Please! was directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. Prime members in more than 200 countries and territories can currently binge-watch both, season 1 and 2, of the much-loved Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please! on Amazon Prime Video.

“The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal. It has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top three most-watched Amazon original series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark. We are thrilled to be associated with Pritish Nandy Communications and are looking forward to another groundbreaking season,” said Amazon Prime Video India head of Amazon Originals Aparna Purohit.

Devika Bhagat who wrote both the seasons has returned for the third season as well. Acclaimed actress, writer and director Tannishtha Chatterjee will direct season three while dialogues will continue to be penned by Ishita Moitra.

Commenting on the next season, Pritish Nandy Communications chairman Pritish Nandy added, “In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force. After the unconditional love received over two seasons not only by women but men as well, together with Amazon Prime Video we are pleased to bring our viewers a third season. The third season will pick up from the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship!”

Both the seasons of Four More Shots Please! are currently streaming in more than 200 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video.

Given the massive consumption spike owing to ongoing lockdown due to the global pandemic, OTT platforms are investing more on homegrown content which has been a major driver for viewership and monetary numbers.