Amazon original kids series ‘Dino Dana’ will premiere on 26 May in US and UK

Amazon today announced its brand-new Amazon Original Kids Series, Dino Dana which is scheduled to premiere on Friday, 26 May on Prime Video in the US and U.K. A follow-up to the 2015 Emmy Award-winning series Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures, Dino Dana is a preschool program that takes viewers on a whole new level of dinosaur encounters.

Combining live-action with CGI animation, the series features 11 new prehistoric creatures and for the first time, two sisters. After a chance encounter with Trek and his Dino Field Guide, Dana (Michela Luci), a “palaeontologist in training,” begins to see dinosaurs all around her, leading to plenty of action and adventure. Every episode shares interesting dinosaur facts and applies them to kid-relatable experiences. Created by J.J. Johnson (Dino Dan, Annedroids), the series is executive produced by Sinking Ship partners Johnson, Blair Powers and Christin Simms with animation executive producer as Matthew J.R. Bishop.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating yet again with the very talented team at Sinking Ship on Dino Dana,” said Amazon Studios, head of kids programming, Tara Sorensen. “We look forward to introducing this playfully imaginative and substantive kids show to our Prime Video customers in the US and U.K.”

Dino Dana will be part of Prime Video’s growing line-up of originals for kids and families which already include Sinking Ship Entertainment’s Emmy-nominated series Annedroids and Bookaboo.

“Dino Dana continues our mission of presenting our audience with a range of dynamic female lead characters,” said Sinking Ship Entertainment, partner and executive producer, J.J. Johnson. “Perpetual thanks to our collaborators at Amazon who continually encourage us to push boundaries and tell stories that will resonate with all kids.”

Prime members will be able to stream the series using the Amazon Prime Video app for compatible TVs, connected devices, including Amazon Fire TV and mobile devices or their website, at no additional cost to their membership. Members can also download selected titles to mobile devices for offline viewing.

Dino Dana will also be available as part of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, the all-you-can-eat subscription service designed from the ground up for kids. FreeTime Unlimited is available exclusively on Amazon devices, including Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets, and a year-long subscription is included with every Fire Kids Edition.