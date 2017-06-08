Amazon Original ‘Danger & Eggs’ premieres 30 June in US and UK

Amazon announced its original animated kids series Danger & Eggs which is scheduled to premiere on Friday, 30 June, 2017 on Prime Video in the US and UK.

Created by Mike Owens (Yo Gabba Gabba!, Animaniacs) and Shadi Petosky (Yo Gabba Gabba!, Mad) and executive produced by Owens, Petosky, and Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead, @midnight). The show features comedians Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) as D.D. Danger and Eric Knobel (Huge Theater) as Phillip.

“We are excited to introduce our first animated comedy for children ages six to 11 to our customers,” said Amazon Studios head of kids programming Tara Sorensen. “We feel incredibly lucky to be working with the calibre of creative talent behind this series.”

The series will also include guest star voice talent from Weird Al (Milo Murphy’s Law), Lori Petty (Tank Girl), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Kate Micucci (Garfunkle and Oates), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim), Jasika Nicole (Fringe), Felicia Day (Geek and Sundry), Jonah Ray (Nerdist, Mystery Science Theater), Angelica Ross (Her Story), and Jazz Jennings (I Am Jazz).

“For us, the heart of Danger & Eggs is the friendship between Phillip and D.D. that proves you can face fear and danger and have a blast in the process because you are not alone,” said Owens. Adds Petosky, “We can’t believe we get to take out our anxiety on a show – putting our inside voices into these characters and seeing if they stay friends.”

Danger & Eggs follows the endless adventures of a fearless, teal-haired girl named D.D. Danger, daughter of world-renowned stunt daredevil, Roy Danger, and her ever cautious best friend, a giant talking egg named Phillip. Following in his footsteps, D.D. is always chasing her next big thrill. Luckily for her, Phillip is always there by her side with jerry-rigged safety mechanisms to make her thrill-seeking dreams come true. Together, they go in search of new adventures at their favourite spot, Chicken Paw Park, which is home to Philip’s mom Becky, a gargantuan chicken.

“I’ve been passionate about animation my whole life and to produce this series with my animation company fulfils a lifelong goal,” says Hardwick. “This show is funny, touching, and has incredible design – everything I’ve wanted to make.”

The first season finds D.D. and Phillip meeting a raccoon with a thirst for technology, being sucked into a mysterious underground science lab, discovering a lonely robot in an overgrown garden, and taking on a famous zip line. Throughout their journey, they overcome obstacles with the “Buddy System” mantra which says: You look out for me and I’ll look out for you.

The pilot, which was part of Amazon’s Fall 2015 pilot season is rated 4.6 out of five by customers, with 80 per cent five-star reviews. It is available, along with all 13 episodes from the series, online as well as on the Amazon Prime Video app for compatible TVs, connected devices, including Amazon Fire TV and mobile devices at no additional cost to their membership. Prime members can also download select titles to mobile devices for offline viewing.

Images of the episodic art: