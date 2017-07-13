Amazon India’s ‘Inside Edge’ finds its rental partners in FutureWorks

Amazon India’s first original series ‘Inside Edge’ went on air this Monday, and while the reviews have been encouraging, FutureWorks were proud to announce to have been chosen as their rental partners.

The digital agency has provided with RED Weapon 6K with Cooke S4i lenses which would be used to shoot the first season of Inside Edge by the DoP Sanjay Kapoor. On the experience of working with FutureWorks he says, “When we first came to FutureWorks, we were looking for a post house that could process and deliver in 4K Raw and UHD. We were also testing delivery in HDR. We needed a post house that could back up its technology with flair and creativity. Fortunately for us we found that perfect combination in Rahul Purav who is a colorist par excellence.”

Singing the praises of FutureWorks he says, “FutureWorks Head of Production, Kailash Yadav and his team provided a perfect pipeline and all round the clock support. The results are there for everyone to see. We have started pre-production on our new project and I can’t wait to finish shooting and be back at FutureWorks to post it.”

Grading the series will be senior colorist Rahul Purav, who has Bollywood movies like Sultan, Roy and Shootout at Wadala under his belt. He discusses his approach towards the project saying, “This is the first time I am doing a show for streaming platform such as Amazon Prime and I had to take some considerations into account during the process. The first one being that viewers can watch it “n” number of times so we need to be extra-cautious in terms of how the content is presented and so a very high degree of quality control flow was implemented. Another important aspect was that as Amazon Prime viewers would be streaming this on various different devices and of various sizes. “

Purav then explains the steps taken to fulfil these challenges. He says, “To meet this challenge we upped our game and invested in an OLED 4K HDR professional monitoring solution from Sony that ensured that we were always seeing the correct 4K resolution and no color shift in monitoring. Once that was done, it was smooth-sailing thereafter.”

“When we sat down with DoP Sanjay Kapoor, we agreed upon keeping the grade as real as possible. The idea was not to make it unnatural, not to go beyond a certain level of stylising. Keeping it real turns out to be more challenging as stylising would mean we have options to cover up various areas” he adds.

Starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi and Tanuj Virwani, Inside Edge is about the politics behind cricket that lures into a thrilling tale of debauchery, money and power. It is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and is premiered across 200 countries exclusively on Amazon Prime.