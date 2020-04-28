Homegrown OTT platform, ALTBalaji has collaborated with The Art of Living Foundation for a 10 episode talk series, Heart to Heart with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar which will stream 29 April onwards.
With the world going through an unexpected pandemic, everyone needs an anchor and a ray of hope to keep sailing. Thus ALTBalaji has opted for a motivational series which is a collaborative effort by The Art of Living Foundation and #ChangeWithin, the social interface of creative artists from the film fraternity.
The 10-episode talk series featuring the spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, aims to reinstall positivity among people who are trapped in their homes, through life-changing speaking sessions and meditation.
The inaugural episode will be hosted by popular filmmaker Karan Johar who’s expected to have a riveting conversation with the spiritual Leader. The 40-minute series will feature different hosts going live every alternate day in conversation with the spiritual leader.
Speaking about this unique concept, Balaji Telefilms Joint MD Ekta Kapoor said, “We stand for what we believe in and currently as a responsible brand in the industry, our main focus is to do our bit to make the situation slightly easier for people all around. With everyone locked down in their homes, constantly praying for the situation to get better, these conversations will surely lift their spirits and motivate them to a great extent. We are proud to be partnering with The Art of Living Foundation to bring this novel concept to the digital screen while ensuring once again that we all will emerge as winners from this situation together.”
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be reflecting on all kinds of questions concerning life that are being faced by people currently. The show intends to spread positivity, optimism, hope, peace, and love during such testing times. Despite the topics on the show being extremely personal, philosophical and deep, one shall witness Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his candid and witty best as he engages in a heart-to-heart conversation with the guests on the show.
“The show aims to reach out to more than 100 million people as an audience in over 140 countries to uplift the spirit of humankind. The series will have 10 episodes with 10 different credible hosts from the film fraternity to interact on a range of topics spanning across life, relationships, inclusiveness, belonging, family, love, success, health and mental well being, stress, loss, spirituality, hope and courage in the difficult times to the anxious moments during the ongoing pandemic”, added Mahaveer Jain who conceptualised this show.