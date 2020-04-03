ALTBalaji is one of the top three grossing OTT apps on Google Play Store

With limited entertainment options at hand as the world is at standstill, people who are confined to their homes, are falling back on OTT platforms to get some entertainment during their quarantine.

Keeping the entertainment quotient high, ALTBalaji has provided a diverse bouquet of originals to keep its audience hooked. Now, the OTT platform/app has become one of the top three grossing apps in the OTT category on the Google Play Store, indicating almost 80 per cent audience.

Owing to its wide array of content for the masses, ALTBalaji has emerged as a promising destination for exclusive web series within a short period of time. Its strong content library features 60+ originals including acclaimed web-series like Mentalhood, Apaharan, The Test Case, Bose Dead/Alive, Home, Haq Se, Baarish and more, the platform has something for every audience.

The latest offering, Mentalhood, which featured a talented pool of actors like Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, and Tillotama Shome, is rated 8.8 on IMDb. Its other two shows –Broken But Beautiful and Apaharan are rated 9.1 and 8.4 respectively on IMDb. Both the shows have also won a number of accolades.

During this COVID-19 lockdown period, a few shows from ALTBalaji like, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Baarish are presently being telecasted on Zee TV.