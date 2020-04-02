ALTBalaji inks deal with Amazon Pay and Paytm for cashback offers

Given the spike in content consumption during the COVID-19 disruption period, along with viewers’ preference for convenient online payment experiences, ALTBalaji has partnered with popular payment gateways Amazon Pay and Paytm to provide cashback offers.

As part of the deal, Amazon Pay will offer 25 per cent cashback on ALTBalaji subscription whereas Paytm will offer a flat Rs. 20 cashback on the subscription. These offers are available for Android users in India. Through these gateways, customers can enjoy quick and easy checkouts with faster cashback.

To avail the offer via Amazon Pay, customers can go to the ALTBalaji website or Android app, select the plan of their choice and make the payment using Amazon Pay as the payment option. In this deal, one can earn a cashback up to Rs 100 once per user, during the offer period – from 1 April to 30 April 2020. The cashback will be immediately credited on Amazon Pay after completing the payment.

On the other hand, Paytm’s flat Rs 20 cashback on the first Paytm wallet transaction is valid now till 7.59 pm on 7 April 2020. This offer too can be availed once per user and the cashback will be credited to Paytm wallet within 24 hours of completion of the transaction Also, the offer is applicable only on making payment on the ALTBalaji website or app by paying the entire amount using one’s Paytm Wallet.

Commenting on this deal, Balaji Telefilms Group COO and ALTBalaji CEO Nachiket Pantvaidya said, “Our collaboration with Amazon Pay and Paytm is a step towards strengthening our relationship during these testing times with the consumers. Amazon Pay and Paytm are two of the most preferred gateways for digital audiences across the country. Through this partnership, ALTBalaji’s extensive library of homegrown, original premium content will now be even more accessible and affordable to a wider and newer set of audiences.”

With this ALTBalaji subscription, consumers can enjoy 60 original shows, along with its iconic TV shows that have been appreciated by audiences.