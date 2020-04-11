ALTBalaji, Annamitra Foundation and Impact Guru join hands to feed underprivileged during lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown challenges at every sector possible in the country. Under the effects of the lockdown which might extend further, the daily wage earners, labourers and the underprivileged are the worst affected lot, and are struggling to make ends meet.

To provide a helping hand in this crisis situation, ALTBalaji has initiated a fundraising campaign, ‘One Meal at aTime’ for the distribution of food to the needy. The OTT platform has partnered with Impact Guru to support Annamrita Foundation, who are putting their best foot forward to ensure that the underprivileged people are not deprived of food.

With the help of the fundraising, ALTBalaji aims to reach out to maximum people to ensure they get their share of meals and are able to survive this lockdown with dignity. ALTBalaji will be donating one rupee for every subscription they get on their app till 30 April. It has also urged people across the country to come forward and donate for the cause as well.

Speaking about the campaign, Balaji Telefilms Group COO and ALTBalaji CEO Nachiket Pantvaidya said, “It is the need of the hour for all of us to show support to each other and the society. Through this effort, the aim is to reach out to the masses and appeal to them via leveraging the combined strength of platforms – ALTBalaji, ImpactGuru and Annamitra. These funds will be utilised to feed the underprivileged across cities and we hope our subscribers and followers will also lend their extensive support as we all stand as one in such tough times.”

Crowdfunding being the quickest way to collaborate and mobilise support during such tough times, ALTBalaji and Annamitra foundation will utilise the funds in buying grocery items such as lentils, rice, vegetables, cooking oil, flour and so on, for meals to be distributed. ALTBalaji will be urging its users and followers via in-app notifications, social media posts and other efforts as this is the time for one to give back to the society and make a difference.

The donation page can be accessed at altbalaji.impactguru.com.