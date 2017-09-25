all3media confirms first adaption for ATF formats pitch winner as ‘Hit It’ hits Singapore

Leading independent distributor all3media International can today announce the first local commission for new format Hit It from XTREME Media, the winning format at the inaugural ATF Formats Pitch.

A local adaptation of Hit It has been commissioned for Mediacorp Suria, a leading free-to-air Malay channel in Singapore. Known locally as Hentam Sajalah, the series will be produced by Singapore-based XTREME Media, and will debut in February 2018 on Suria.

Hit It sees two teams competing against each other in a series of comedic challenges that put a hilarious, high-pressure spin on sports.

The deal follows Hit It’s win at the all3media international-sponsored ATF Formats Pitch in 2016, the competition designed to discover innovative concepts for new and original non-scripted entertainment formats from the pan-Asian region – and which returns at this year’s ATF, again with all3media International as sponsor.

Hit It was selected as the winning format by a panel of industry-renowned judges, chaired by all3media International Asia Pacific EVP Sabrina Duguet, and won a prize worth $20,000 and the opportunity to partner with all3media International in developing the format for pitching to global broadcasters.

Duguet said, “Hit It is a highly entertaining format with universal appeal and we’re confident it will be very well received by a wide range of viewers in Singapore. The ATF Formats Pitch presents a great opportunity for us to partner with the best up-and-coming creative talent and we’re already getting traction on the global stage.”

XTREME Media executive producer William Lim added, “We are very happy that our concept has won the ATF Formats Pitch and we look forward to working with all3media to develop this fun and entertaining format together. We certainly hope that Hit It will turn out to be a big hit with the audiences at Suria Channel.”

ATF is co-located with ScreenSingapore, and is part of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF).