All you need to know about the upcoming effectsMTL, Canada!

effectsMTL18 returns for its fourth edition! Come and join the largest conference on the North American East Coast for VFX and Animation industries. effectsMTL gives the opportunity to national professionals to learn and network with their peers from the international and to the international professionals to access one of the major industry hub in the world.

Dates: 5 – 6 June, 2018

Get ready for two days of high-level sessions, intense networking, masterclasses and many other activities.

Location:

Palais des Congrès de Montréal – fifth floor

40 high level sessions:

More than 40 sessions divided into four tracks will take place during the event, all presented by major actors of the industry from renowned VFX and animation studios. Some of them are already announced on our website, including:

Blade Runner 2049 with Richard Hoover, 2018 Academy Award winner for Best Visual Effects. MrX: a session about another 2018 Academy Award winner, The Shape of Water Pixar RenderMan’s team will present their latest development for RenderMan22.

For more details, you can consult all the already published sessions on the website here

A prestigious expo zone:

More than 40 companies will exhibit at effectsMTL18. MELS, Atomic Fiction, Framestore, Cinesite, Weta, Industrial Light&Magic, Double Negative, Animal Logic, Hybride etc to name a few.

For the complete list, you can go on the Partners and exhibitors page on the website here.

Rhum sessions:

Rhum sessions are mentoring meetings organised in partnership with rhum, resources and humains, a company specialised in attraction, acquisition and management of creative talent. Students, recent graduates and professionals of all levels in the VFX and Animation fields will be paired with senior artists in order to receive constructive advice on their work such as portfolio, demo reel, or any other material they wish to present during a professional interview.

More information available here.

A Premium Lounge:

The premium lounge is the perfect place to organise meetings with potential partners and clients. With more than 200 companies represented at effectsMTL, the event is a great place to network.

The VIP cocktail:

This year, MELS will be sponsoring the VIP cocktail which will take place on the 4 June 2018. All the premium pass holders, speakers, and the media will be inviting to join the party.

The Nocturne:

On the 5 June 2018, the expo zone will extend its opening hours from 6 pm to 9 pm. It will be a great opportunity for professionals who could not leave work during the day to drop by and meet the exhibitors. A prestigious keynote will also be presented in the main conference room.

About Connection Events:

Connection Events is specialised in creating and organising B2B events in the VFX/Animation and videogame industries in Europe, Canada, the USA and Iran. In addition to effectsMTL, Connection Events also organises Game Connection Europe and America, Montreal International Game Summit and Tehran Game Convention.

To obtain media pass, one can click here.