All the animated shows coming to Netflix in April

Popular entertainment streaming service Netflix released a whole list of shows – TV series, movies, documentaries et al, that would be coming to the platform for the month of April.

Encompassing all kinds of shows for viewers of all age groups, there is something in store for animation anoraks too, who can binge on some of the popular animated TV series in the coming days of the month.

On Sunday, 1 April 2018, Netflix treated the fans with a small whiff of nostalgia as some of the popular cartoons made way. From Looney Tunes: Back In Action to The Flintstones and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, we had famous animated shows picked up from the vault that was a rage back in the day. And while Ready Player One has the fans agog about it upon its release, its animated film The Iron Giant, originally released in 1999, featured the relationship between a boy and a robotic giant, that makes an appearance in the live-action movie too.

With all that, the month of April has kicked-off to a flyer for the animation fanatics, and behold, for there’s still a lot more in store ahead!

Here are the animated shows for the rest of the month:

5 April: Despicable Me 3 (movie)

6 April: The Boss Baby: Back in Business season one

13 April: The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season Two

20 April: Spy Kids: Mission Critical season one