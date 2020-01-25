All about ‘The Family Man’s VFX

Whether it is the whodunnit cases, the intrigue, the chase, the action or perhaps a combination of all of these variables that culminate into a looming international threat, there is something gripping about the spy/action thriller genre that pulls the viewers in. Indian OTT space has capitalised on the winning formula, dishing out hits like Sacred Games, Bard of Blood and the Amazon Prime special Family Man that was hogged up by the viewers. In order to seamlessly depict the imagery for such stories, visual effects need to be abundantly infused. OTT giants in the content ecosystem have notched up the quality of visual effects by miles over the past few years.





For the unversed, it is an Indian action-drama series created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, it tells the story of a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Family Man, itself, emerged as a giant success in the apotheosis of OTT specials. AnimationXpress recently spoke to FutureWorks Media motion graphics artist Siddhesh Kemaye who was associated with the project. In a candid chat, he shared his experience of working for India’s best spy thriller and talked about the quality checks the OTT giant maintains for its content.

On being asked about the capacities in which he served as a visual effects artists, he answered, “Mainly Chroma Removal compositing, FX like blast shots, dust particles, CG which includes Helicopter sequence and Vfx Motion Graphics in each and every episode.”

The rising level of vfx sophistication is evident all throughout the OTT sphere, especially Family man. Speaking about the software they made use of to depict the images, he noted, “For Blast shots we used Maya and Houdini Softwares, for CG/Lighting/Texturing/Modelling, we used Maya software and for fight, chase sequences & other shots we did compositing in nuke software.”

He agrees that OTT giants are progressively becoming the stairway for high-quality VFx work, given their commitment to dishing out premium streaming services and originals. He adds, “The VFX which was used back in 90’s in shows like Shaktiman,Ramayan etc. The Vfx which is now used in current films and web series, the graph has evidently increased. I want to specially mention Family Man. Even they had set a low budget for post production, we managed to give best quality VFX.”

The post production process of any content worth its salt is a tricky business. Especially the VFX-heavy projects go through a mountain of challenges before they are ready and up for mass consumption as directors are hardly impressed with the VFX imagery in the first go. Images go through several rounds of improvements in the post production stage.

Speaking about the difficult shots and challenges he faced, he shared, “Being a motion graphics artist, I had to make many PIP shot interfaces which was quite challenging for me and my whole team. Specially in the making of T.A.S.C force interface as this particular interface was required in mostly all the episodes. Even the opening and ending title sequences were quite challenging for us as it was not easily approved by the director so we had to make lot of changes according to him.”

He shared, ” The making of blast Sequence for the second episode was really challenging for the whole VFX team because that particular sequence was made at least 15 to 20 times as there was a difference of opinion between the director Raj & DK and the VFX Supervisor in selecting the perfect blast shot.”

All that said, the final output was indeed a masterpiece that was binged by millions of viewers to a point that we can’t wait for the second season! Stay tuned for more updates on Family Man franchise!