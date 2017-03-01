‘Alien Covenant’ trailer: The path to paradise begins in hell

Fox has just released a terrifying, new trailer for the upcoming feature, Alien Covenant. The upcoming instalment in the ‘Alien’ franchise from Ridley Scott is slated to release on 19 May, this year.

The new trailer shows off a colony ship comprising of couples sailing through the vast space in search of a habitable, uncharted planet. They land upon a planet which looks quite mesmerising at first sight, with water bodies and breathtaking valleys stretching throughout. However, the team turns suspicious when they find some stalks of wheat growing in some parts, indicating that humans have been there before.

“What are the odds of finding human vegetation this far from Earth?” one of the team members asks.

Following that, the team stumbles upon eggs of an alien species in an abandoned bunker sort of thing. These things soon hatch and mercilessly chase the crew members, picking off the helpless crew one by one. The trailer also features a full-fledged clip of a Xenomorph attacking the ship.

The series is a sequel to 2012’s ‘Prometheus’ by Ridley Scott. The film’s plot is set in the late 21st century, around 30 years before the happenings of Scott’s 1979 film, ‘Alien’. Prometheus told the story of a set of scientist on-board a spaceship of the same name and how they find an advanced civilisation whose weapons could wipe out entire humanity. The film made around $403.3 million at the worldwide box office.

The upcoming film stars Michael Fassbender (reprising his role as the robot David), Noomi Rapace (reprising her role as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw), Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Billy Crudup, Guy Pearce and Danny McBride.