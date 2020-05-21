Alan Menken to compose music for Skydance Animation’s ‘Spellbound’

Composer and lyricist Alan Menken, eight-time Oscar winner, is set to pen the music and score to Skydance Animation’s upcoming musical fantasy Spellbound. He is joined by celebrated lyricist and frequent collaborator Glenn Slater (Tangled) and lauded music producer Chris Montan (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen).

Menken, known for his award-winning work on animated favorites The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Enchanted and Tangled. His work also includes the onstage musicals Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol, A Bronx Tale and Sister Act as well as adaptations of his film work such as Newsies.

Directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek, Shark Tale) and written by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin (Mulan) and Linda Woolverton (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King), Spellbound follows a young girl who must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two.

Skydance Animation’s upcoming feature slate also includes Luck, directed by Peggy Holmes (The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning) and Pookoo (working title), written and directed by Nathan Greno (Tangled). In addition, Skydance Animation has a slate of soon-to-be-announced high-end television series in various stages of development.