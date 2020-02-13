‘Aladdin’ sequel in the works at Disney

The wish fulfilling genie will be granting more wishes with an Aladdin sequel. Following the success of last summer’s magical drama, Disney is developing a follow-up story with writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the original, will be back producing through their Rideback banner, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.There is no word whether or not Guy Ritchie will return as the director.

Gatins, who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on the Denzel Washington drama Flight, most recently wrote Power Rangers for Lionsgate. Berloff’s credits include The Kitchen, which she also directed; Sleepless; and Straight Outta Compton, which earned her an Oscar nomination for original screenplay.

The sequel will be a theatrical release and producers hope to have the earlier cast including Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott back, who will be approached once the script is finalised.

Based on the 1992 animated classic, the 2019 feature was a massive hit, becoming only the fourth live-action adaptation to cross the billion-dollar global box office milestone joining The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Alice in Wonderland.