Airtel Thanks customers to have full access of ZEE5 premium content catalogue

ZEE5 and Bharti Airtel have strengthened their partnership to provide non-stop best-in-class digital entertainment to their Indian customers.

Under the collaboration, Airtel Thanks customers will now have access to the entire catalogue of ZEE5 premium content without paying any subscription charges. This special offer for Airtel Thanks customers will be available from 4 May to 12 July, 2020.

Commenting on this association, ZEE5 India business development and commercial head Manpreet Bumrah said, “ZEE5 is extremely happy to strengthen the relationship further with Airtel. ZEE5 is a complete entertainment destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres and 12 languages which is hard to beat. Having established ourselves as a go-to entertainment app of India, with the largest catalogue of content, we have captivated audiences across geographies and demographics. We are looking to expand our reach through this partnership with Airtel as we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country. We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Airtel customers highly entertained throughout this summer.”

As ZEE5 enters its third year of operations, the homegrown OTT platform is looking to strengthen its relationships further with the telco to tap into an evolved customer base consuming content on the move. While it continues to partner with brands, the core focus of all alliances is to enable a seamless content viewing experience for consumers.

“Airtel Thanks is now one of the largest REWARDS programs in India and offers a truly differentiated experience to our loyal customers. We are delighted to work with ZEE to bring high quality premium video content to our customers as part of the expanding Thanks Rewards,” stated Bharti Airtel chief marketing officer Shashwat Sharma.

Airtel Thanks is the flagship customer programme of Airtel as part of its strategy of winning with quality customers. The programme is designed to deliver exclusive rewards and is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel’s strong partnerships, which go from premium content, device protection and much more.