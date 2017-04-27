Ahead of ‘Baahubali 2’ release, UV Creations unveils Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’ teaser

While India is waiting with bated breath to know ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?’, Prabhas has managed to quip the viewers interest more but this time it’s not for Baahubali. We are talking about his next project with director Sujeeth, Saaho.

The teaser of the movie was supposed to be screened at the theaters with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion on 28 April, 2017. However, due to the cancellation of the movie premier on account of the sudden death of veteran actor, Vinod Khanna, Saaho team might have decided to release the teaser ahead of time.

As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight… — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 27 April 2017



Talking about the teaser, it couldn’t have been more intriguing!

As the clip begins, we see a man crashing into a glass, followed by a lady swimming which when zoomed out takes us through entangled branches which apparently are bridges surrounded by skyscrapers. And POP! It’s just a scene playing inside the eye of a bloody Prabhas who is seen sitting in an underground railway tunnel stating, “It’s showtime!”

What comes next is a CG sequence where we see a man jumping off a building in his glider jetpack, flying across the city chasing someone.

The entire teaser seems to comprise of visual effects and CGI work which has been carried out brilliantly by Mumbai based – Fluiidmask Studios.

Cinematographer R. Madhi also deserves credit for showcasing and unfolding the events in an interesting manner.

The teaser leaves us hanging with questions like will Prabhas be portraying the role of a hero, villain or an outlaw vigilante? Given the glider jetpack, is it set in futuristic era?

This is the second movie coming from director Sujeeth who made his debut with the fairly successful Telugu movie Run Raja Run. He will be once again be seen working with producer Uppalapati Pramod and V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, under their banner UV Creations. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be providing the music to what seems like an action thriller movie.

Seems like we have a long time to wait to find out more details about Saaho as the teaser mentions that it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam simultaneously in 2018.