After successful Chinese dub, Rajshri’s ‘Dr. Binocs Show’ to be dubbed in French and Russian

Over time, animated videos have become an extremely effective medium for edutainment and infotainment. They are much more attractive in instilling thoughts and ideas. Thus, it has become the perfect time for content creators to experiment with fresh and captivating animated videos that attract and retain audience attention, including that of kids.

Dr. Binocs Show, created under the banner of Rajshri Entertainment is one show that comes on YouTube Kids channel, Peekaboo Kidz, as well as on various OTT and television channels outside India. In the later half of 2019, Dr. Binocs Show was dubbed in Chinese.

Peekaboo Kidz is a cheerful destination with colourful animation for kids around the world! Having a good library, they explore the genres of classic English songs, phonics songs, lullabies and more. Fitting perfectly into that kitty, Dr. Binocs Show explores the world of education in a fun manner by covering various subjects such as Geography, Biology, Solar System, Evolution and much more.

Said Rajshri Entertainment content alliances, licensing and business development VP Inderpal Singh Jaggi, “Dr. Binocs Show is an educational series for kids for the age group of six to 13 year olds. Since it’s educational content, it lends itself very well to make it available in international languages as the content has more global appeal. We are very happy with the response we have received from various international markets on the dubbed version. And in addition to Chinese, Dr. Binocs Show is also being dubbed in French and Russian currently.”

Created in 2D animation, which is done in house at Rajshri, Dr. Binocs Show presently has two seasons, season one has 52 episodes of three minutes while season two has 26 episodes of six minutes.

As Jaggi added, they have certain marketing strategies in plan but right now, all their marketing efforts are organic. He went on to reveal, “We are working on a couple of shows and will make new announcements soon.”