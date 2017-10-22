After Studio conducts a superb VR demo session to showcase its new domain

After Studio recently conducted a VR session at its office at Santacruz west, Mumbai demonstrating several VR videos and they also explained how it works. The session was attended by several of their clients, people from studios of the AVGC industry, production houses and mediapersons.

After has recently added virtual reality as a new service to its domain. Virtual reality, being the trend of now and future, is an opportunity to create personal experiences, bringing brands ahead of the game especially in experiential marketing.

The objective behind the session was providing their clients with cutting edge technology to enable them up their game in this fast paced reality. After Studio has created the VR pipeline right from conceptualising the videos to the editorial process with a lot of creativity and professionalism.

During the session, the creatives had a test of the latest technologies in VR. They tried available demos and interacted with VR experts on the technologies and conceptualisation for VR.