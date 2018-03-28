Affolter’s ‘Soggy Flakes’ debuts in Vancouver’s short film festival

The animated comedy short film Soggy Flakes will screen during this year’s Crossroads Film Festival in Madison, Mississippi on 13 April, 6 pm at Malco Grandview Cinema.

Crossroads Film Festival celebrates the art of film-making. It presents and honours films and provides discussion forums for aspiring filmmakers and film lovers.

Directed by Foreshadow Film’s Affolter brothers, Soggy Flakes tells the story of a group of washed-up, out-of-work breakfast mascots who form a weekly support group to help them deal with the reality of a low-carb, sugar-free and gluten-intolerant world. The chance arrival of Captain Kale, a sell-out ex-colleague at one of their meetings forces the group to re-evaluate what it means to be successful.

Nominated for three Canadian screen awards including best web program, best direction and best actor, Soggy Flakes features animated characters such as Leon the Liger, Ms. Swheatie, and Dr. Bird Berry. It is the latest stop-motion animated project from the Affolter brothers, following the Food Flix stop-motion animated web series. The stop-motion film has voices of Peter New (My Little Pony, Littlest Pet Shop), Cole Howard (The New Adventures of Peter Pan, Leo Award winner for Bob’s Broken Sleigh), April Cameron (Leo Award Nominee for The Philosophy of Phil) and David C. Jones as Captain Kale.

The Affolters have been the recipients of over 60 international awards or nominations including Leo Awards, Bilbao Web Fest, Heart of England Film Festival, Edmonton International Film Festival, Reel World Film Festival, International Film Festival of South Africa and San Francisco Web Festival.