Adult animated series ‘The Freak Brothers’ casts Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish and John Goodman

Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish and John Goodman are set to join the voice cast of the adult animated series The Freak Brothers, which is currently being shopped to networks. In addition to four planned episodes, the voice stars and series creators/executive producers Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon are working on an 8 x 22′ episode package for a fall premiere.

In 1969, life in San Francisco consists of free love, communal living and political protest. Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their mischievous, foul-mouthed cat, Kitty (Haddish), spend their days dodging many things — the draft, the narcs and steady employment – all while searching for an altered state of bliss.

Workaholics alums Adam Devine and Blake Anderson are expected to voice supporting characters, and John Di Domenico will voice the cartoon Donald Trump.

The Freak Brothers is written and produced by Silicon Valley alums Dave Krinsky and John Althschuler and Highly Gifted‘s Daniel and Jeremy Lehrer, while King of the Hill alums Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland serve as showrunners.