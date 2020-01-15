‘Adda52 Rummy’ celebrating Makar Sankranti by unveiling offers for Rummy buffs

January is the month of Celebrations with Makar Sankranti and Republic Day leading the charge Adda52Rummy, has made the month of January true to its festive and patriotic celebrations by hosting most amazing offers and happening tournaments.

Many juicy offers are launched to relish in the month like Sankranti tournament, Republic Day Sale, Bumper Offer and Go Goa Tournament are ready to rock entire January.

Sankranti Tournament

Sankranti Tournament has begun from 7 January, this tournament will end with a grand finale on 15 January during Makar Sankranti offering prize pool of Rs 51,000.

Daily Satellites: Users can play Daily satellites held from 7 January to 14 January, 7.30 PM onwards and win a ticket to grand finale. New users can play daily satellites with a free pass by making a first-time deposit. Existing users can play daily satellites with 50 loyalty points. Daily satellite seats are limited to 30 everyday.

Grand Finale: New users can play grand finale with direct buy-in of Rs 500 or by winning Daily satellites. Existing users can play Grand finale with 500 loyalty points. Play grand finale on 15 January 2020 from 7.30 PM onwards and win from a prize pool of Rs 51,000.

Bumper Offer

Just by making a first-time deposit, users can avail 100 per cent cashback, 100 per cent moneyback and free satellite tickets to most happening tournaments of the month which is, Sankranti tournament and Go Goa Tournament.

Users can win bumper offer by making an FTD and playing rummy games between 10 January to 19 January. The 100 per cent cashback is divided and offered within five days of FTD based on the games played.

Go Goa tournament is live from 6 January to 19 January 2020 offering one night and two days couple package in five-star hotel at Goa worth Rs 45,000 to top six winners.

Other than this the winner can present the ‘Man of the Match’ cheque to the winner of Indian Super League (ISL) match. This episode will air live on Star Sports on 25 January at 7.30 PM!

Join the tournament qualifiers from 7 January to 19 January with entry fee of Rs 75. Play the finale on 19 January at 10 PM and win the exciting rewards.