Activision Blizzard’s games to be excluded from GeForce Now

Nvidia has announced that all Activision Blizzard games available on its GeForce Now streaming service will soon be removed from streaming play at the publisher’s request. The move affects a number of GeForce streamable games on Blizzard’s Battle launcher, including Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Starcraft 2, and the Call of Duty series (Destiny 2 is still streamable since Bungie split with Activision just over a year ago).

“[We’re] continually adding new games, and on occasion, having to remove games – similar to other digital service providers. While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to re-enable these games and more in the future,” Nvidia said in a statement.

One of the major advantages of Nvidia’s cloud gaming service is how you can play games you already own. GeForce Now does this by offering you access to an Nvidia server, which until today could be used to install games on your Blizzard account.

Why Activision Blizzard suddenly decided to bail from the service is unclear. But today’s forum post from Nvidia suggests the two companies still need to hammer out a business arrangement regarding GeForce Now.

Activision Blizzard is yet to release a statement regarding their decision to remove their games from Nvidia’s cloud gaming service.