Action-sandbox series returns with ‘JUST CAUSE 4’ this December

Square Enix has announced a pivotal new entry in the highly successful action-sandbox series, JUST CAUSE 4, developed by Avalanche Studios. JUST CAUSE 4 was unveiled with a new game play trailer as part of the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing. It will be a key release for Square Enix and a landmark entry for the series, going to be available from 4 December , 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Set in the fictional South American world of Solis, JUST CAUSE 4 takes the series incredible destruction and unique physics to a whole new level with the introduction of tornadoes and other Extreme Weather events. The game has four distinct biomes: rainforest, grasslands, alpine and desert. With each biome offering its own individual, fully simulated weather event, players will have a truly unique experience as they traverse this deep, diverse world.

JUST CAUSE 4 also marks the return of Rico Rodriguez, with his trademark parachute, wingsuit and his usual grapple hook, now enhanced with new functionality and fully customisable. Making it the most powerful and creative tool the player has ever had.

“We’ve taken everything that players loved from our previous games and with brand new features, enhanced physics and core gameplay improvements, we’ve created the most ambitious Just Cause experience to date. The introduction of Extreme Weather is a complete game changer – players will not have seen anything like this in a video-game. We have created fully physicalized tornadoes, blizzards, sandstorms and torrential downpours which affect gameplay in a very real way. All of this is now possible thanks to our brand new Apex engine,” commented Avalanche Studios game director Francesco Antolini.

The new Apex engine underpins everything in JUST CAUSE 4. It delivers the most interactive, extreme weather simulations ever seen in a videogame, complimented by incredible visuals, unparalleled physics and endless creative possibilities.

JUST CAUSE 4 is available to pre-order now with a standard, digital deluxe and gold edition. The digital deluxe edition comes packed with special black hand weaponry – the black hand stealth micro jet and the black hand prototype wingsuit. The gold edition includes the expansion Pass, the golden gear pack, and all the digital deluxe content. Players who purchase the deluxe edition or the gold edition will also guarantee early access to the game at launch.

Also as a part of the most ambitious E3 to date, starting on 12 June, Square Enix will present the JUST CAUSE 4 E3 BLOWOUT. Live from the LA convention centre, this 3-day stream will feature exclusive content, including video premieres from world famous YouTubers, brand new JUST CAUSE 4 game play and deep-dive developer interviews.