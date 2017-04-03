Action packed ‘Power Rangers’ arrive in India- 5 reasons you shouldn’t miss on them

The Action Packed adaptation of the 1990’s much-loved TV show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers hit the Indian theatres on Friday, 31 March, 2017.

After its surprise blockbuster opening at the US box office where it opened on Number Two spot behind Beauty and the Beast with a $40.5 million weekend, the filmgoers have ensured that Lionsgate may have a superhero franchise on their hands. The story of the film focuses on the warriors from prehistoric earth, called power rangers, who were given the task to save the earth. Five ordinary teens must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Miss out on Power Rangers:

Old friends return: Zordon returns to train the Power Rangers and he is voiced by none other than Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston. He is also joined by Emmy winning Bill Hader who plays his robot companion Alpha No. 5. Rita Repulsa is the ultimate new villain. She is unpredictable, lethal and when need be, comical. Elizabeth Banks is a revelation along with her army. New cast brings the Rangers to life. The new Rangers crew are diverse up comers including pop star Becky G, R J Tyler and Naomi Scott. Fresh faces take the helm and the helmet and breathe new life into the franchise. Watch all new Zords battle like never before in non-stop action scenes. The Power Rangers power up in mechanised engines of monster destruction called Zordsand as the monsters get bigger, the Zords combine together to form the Megazord. New and improved Power Ranger suits: No spandex here! The Power Rangers are locked and loaded with new suits with way more cool features than ever before.

Power Rangers released on 31 March, 2017 and is playing in cinemas in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot, Goa, Chandigarh, Goa, Lucknow, Bhopal, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Thrissur, Jaipur and Shillong.