ACT Fibernet introduces ‘CS:GO’ online gaming tournament for their internet users

Internet Services Providers (ISPs), ACT Fibernet, has announced a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament. The initiative is undertaken as part of the company’s ‘Advantage Gaming’ strategy, in partnership with an Indian event organiser The Esports Club.

As part of ACT’s brand promise of feeling the advantage, ACT had called out ‘advantage gaming’ as a key pillar last year. Since then, ACT has announced a strategic partnership with Wargaming and helped launch their World of Warships title in India. ACT had also launched its gaming packs, with added benefits for gamers such as in-game rewards, 300 Mbps speed boosts, additional data, and partner benefits.

The ACT Fibernet Community CS:GO tournament is scheduled a series of daily tournaments that will be hosted 100 per cent online where everyone can participate from their respective homes. Gamers will compete 1-on-1 in daily matches and make their way up to the finals. The final 16 matches of each day will be broadcasted on ACT’s social media pages.

Speaking on the launch of the tournament, ACT Fibernet lead – marketing, innovation, and customer experience Ravi Karthik said, “We see a huge interest and traction amongst our customers for online gaming. ACT Fibernet is the leading ISP for gaming, providing high speeds, low latency, and negligible packet losses. We have been consistently topping the Steam charts for gaming traffic in India, which is a testament to customers recognizing ACT as the preferred network for gaming.Through this unique initiative as part of ‘Advantage Gaming’, we aim to connect with gamers on our platform and provide them an opportunity to showcase their skills. This is one of many initiatives planned for gamers on our network.”

The tournament will take place online from 3 April to 12 April. The players will be locking horns for an attractive prize pool of Rs 6000 daily, to be divided among the top three winners. Additionally, the top 10 participants daily will receive a complimentary one-Month Gaming Packs. The details of the winners will be announced at the end of the day on ACT’s social media pages.