Acer announces a brand new range of gaming PC

Acer has announced the launch of the all new Acer Aspire VX 15 and Predator G1 Desktop in India designed exclusively for the gamers who demand the highest level immersive gaming experience.

After massive success of Acer’s unified gaming series “Predator”, Acer continues to innovate and delight the gaming fans with new products and upgrading the Predator series while lowering the price. Acer’s new top-of-the-line Predator 15 G9-593 and 17 G9-793 Notebook features aggressive new look, latest graphics and cooling features, deliberated to maximize gamers’ experience.

Commenting on the occasion Acer India, CMO and business head, Chandrahas Panigrahi said, “We are extremely thrilled to expand and introduce our latest gaming series in India. The Acer Aspire VX 15 and Predator G1 Desktop are designed exclusively for gamers on a budget, this gaming series will deliver an immersive experience and will offer flexibility to gamers to choose the best level of platform and performance that fits their budget and needs. Following the immense success of Predator 15 and 17, I am excited to announce the updated versions of the Predator gaming Notebooks with new innovations, latest NVIDIA series 10 graphics and 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and advanced VR readiness that will further delight the gaming enthusiasts.”

Acer Aspire VX 15- The Ultimate beast for aspiring and enthusiast gamers

The Acer Aspire VX 15 is loaded with the latest 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. It has an aggressive gaming design with iron red backlit keyboard. Dual fans boost up the thermal system for smooth gameplay which enhances the experience in every intense battle along with Dolby Audio premium and Acer TrueHarmony.

With bold aggressive designs powerful graphics and dynamic cooling solution, the Aspire VX 15 delivers a sharp, sleek and high-performance gaming experience. The trapezoidal profile gives an energetic and aggressive impression. The concrete angle and great notable physical tapered edges creates a super sharp visual effect, surely piquing users’ curiosity. The new Aspire VX 15 comes with 1 TB of hard drive storage and 128 GB M.2 SSD, allowing one to store more multimedia files and enjoy faster speed. All essential ports are available and designed to keep connected cables out of your way. The I/O ports are placed well on the both sides. It is neat and easy to let user connect various peripherals. A display with IPS technology* provides a wide viewing angle up to 170 degrees allowing you to share content simply and easily with those around you. You can see game worlds with consistent, brilliant colour and a full viewing experience from any perspective.



Predator G1 Desktop – Deceptively small concentrated firepower

The Acer Predator G1 desktop is a device made for gamers and gives the aggressive look which gamers usually prefer. With a compact profile, this power packed desktop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 3 GB of GDDR5 VRAM graphics to delivery top end gaming power. The Predator G1 running on Windows 10 64-bit operating system comprises of 16 GB of Dual-channel DDR4 2133 MHz memory, upgradeable up to 64 GB. Storage is taken care with a 2 TB 7200 RPM HDD and 128GB superfast SSD drive. Premium audio is delivered through Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi MB5 while Killer Wireless-AC gives optimum internet connectivity. It has three expansion slots PCIe x16 slot, M.2 slot (for SSD) and M.2 slot (for WLAN).

Acer Predator 15 (G9-593), 17 (G9-793) – Unstoppable fighting machines

With its glorious IPS Full HD (1920×1080) antiglare G-SYNC VR ready screen, impressive graphics and seamless performance, the upgraded Predator series super-sizes your gaming experience! Equipped with powerful NVIDIA Pascal GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and the 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, the device offers power beyond expectation. The Notebook is engineered with FrostCore, the swappable fan design that injects the powerful gaming rig with extra fan to keep temperature down and boost performance up. Housed with world’s thinnest metal fan blade–Aero Blade along with Predator DustDefender, the laptop enhances the cooling power and efficiency of the thermal system to keep your gaming performance at the top.

The SoundPound4.2 + Dolby audio deliver ultimate precision sound to track your enemy, connect upto three monitors to surround yourself in the game with immersive super-wide set-up. Enjoy a superior, uncompressed digital video and audio quality in a larger display. On connectivity front, the Predator laptop provides HDMI 2.0 connection, USB 3.1 (Type­C) 3 and Thunderbolt as well as DoubleShort Killer Pro for optimum internet connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at Rs 87,999 Acer Aspire VX 15 will be available online on FlipKart and through Acer retail stores

Predator G1 Desktop will be available through Acer’s Exclusive stores and leading retail chain outlets from Rs 119,999.

Acer Predator 15 (G9-593), 17 (G9-793) will be available in India starting from Rs 159,999 through Acer stores, leading retails and online stores.