Accolades Galore at Toon Club!

The last couple of months has been an eventful period for Toon Club-ites. Apart from its films being officially selected in almost 10 festivals across the world- 5 (Stop Deforestation, The Coolest Magician, Egyptian Clans, Amazing Animals, Mr. Grumpledump’s Song) at Paris International Animation Film Festival (PIAFF), 2 (Stop Deforestation, Every Child Matters) at Animasyros International Animation Festival- Agora, Greeceand 1 (The Coolest Magician)at Noe Valley Girls Film Festival, San Francisco, CA and 1 (Every Child Matters) at Lahore International Children’s Film Festival (LICFF), Pakistan.

Toon Club founder Tehzeeb Khurana says, “It’s a humbling feeling that films created by our young Indian children are travelling around the world and winning appreciation and accolades along the way.”

Nina Sabnani, prof. at Industrial Design Centre (IIT Powai) invited Toon Club to present its films at their annual event Design and Degree Show 2017. The audience, mostly comprised of IDC students and professors where Toon Club spoke about the journey of storytelling in the films created by its students.

Prof. Nina Sabnani has included its films in the package of films she has curated for IndieAnifest, Seoul 2017. She will be opening her presentation at the festival with a Toon Club film “For the Love of a Cat” a film created using the Bhil art style. Indeed it has travelled a long way! Its next plan is a Diwali animation program. Stay updated with us.