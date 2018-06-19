Acamar Films secures new deals for animated series, ‘Bing’

Acamar Films’series Bing continues to expand its global reach with new broadcast sales secured and renewals signed in key territories. With Acamar now handling all global sales for the TV show, broadcast deals have been signed with RAI YoYo in Italy, Fox Kids in Finland, RSI Switzerland, Česká Televize in the Czech Republic, CJ Korea English Gem Channel in South Korea and Karousel’s new pre-school channel O! in Russia. ABC Australia and SVT Sweden have both renewed their license as well for the first 78 episodes.

SVOD deals have been secured with Just 4 Kids in the Netherlands, and Videoland in the Netherlands which has also picked up home entertainment rights. SF Studios has also picked up SVOD and home entertainment rights for the Nordics.

These channels and platforms join current broadcast partners for Bing including The BBC, ABC and Nick Jr in Australia, Disney Junior in South East Asia, KiKa in Germany, NPO Zappelin in the Netherlands, TVO and TFO Canada, Okto Singapore, S4C in Wales, Irish broadcaster RTE, SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, TiJi in France, Clan in Spain, Canal + Poland, BBC Worldwide Africa, Norwegian broadcaster NRK, LTV Latvia, HOP in Israel and VRT in Belgium.

Acamar Films head of sales, Eroulla Constantine says, “The global appetite for Bing is very strong and the latest deals highlight the continued international appeal of the series. We’re thrilled that new pre-schoolers and their carers around the globe will now be able to enjoy the experiences of Bing and Flop and their friends.”

Produced by Acamar Films in partnership with Brown Bag Films, Bing has seen huge success since its launch in 2014. Bing is the #1 requested pre-school show on iPlayer with over 250 million requests and #2 across the iPlayer programming with a ratings hit on CBeebies in the UK. It is the #1 show for kids between age group two to five years on Amazon Prime UK and #4 most popular pre-school TV show in the UK (KidzGlobal Brand Trends, Oct 2017).

The series won an International Emmy Award in the kids pre-school category in 2016, a Writer’s Guild Award and a BAFTA nomination for best pre-school series.