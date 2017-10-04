Acamar films appoints minor entertainment group to produce Premiere Bing stage

Acamar Films has signed a deal with children’s stage show producers Minor Entertainment to create and produce a national UK Bing live show tour, providing children and families with a whole new theatre experience. The all-new stage show, titled Bing Live, will debut in June 2018, and will visit more than 40 cities across the UK. Tickets for Bing Live will go on sale in the new year.

The production will be directed by Will Tuckett, guest principal character artist of the Royal Ballet, whose production of Wind in the Willows won an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 2014. The show will also bring together an incredible creative team to ensure a quality family entertainment stage show for audiences of all ages.

Andrew Collier, creative director of Minor Entertainment, said “We’re very excited to be working with the team at Acamar Films to create the first ever Bing live show. We know audiences throughout the UK love Bing as much as we do, and we can’t wait to see their reactions when they meet him at the theatre for the first time.”

Bethan Garton, head of licensing of Acamar Films, adds: “We are extremely proud to be working with Minor Entertainment as Bing launches its first live touring theatre show. Bing has a huge following on CBeebies, and the live show will offer Bingsters and grown-ups all over the UK another opportunity to experience and interact with Bing in a way that hasn’t been seen before.”

Produced by Acamar Films and Dublin-based partners Brown Bag Films, Bing has seen extraordinary success since it launched in 2014. A ratings hit on CBeebies in the UK and the number one top rated pre-school show on BBC iPlayer, the series won an International Emmy Award in the Kids Pre-School category in 2016, a Writer’s Guild Award and a BAFTA nomination for best pre-school Series.