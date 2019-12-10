Abhijeet Kini’s ‘Ek Din ka Hero’ sells all copies at Mumbai Comic Con 2019

Mumbai Comic Con saw many new and veteran comic artists put up a grand show with their new comics or merchandise. Abhijeet Kini Studio’s latest comic titled Ek Din Ka Hero and Funtales of India which is co-published with KathaKids garnered a surprisingly large fan base.

While talking to AnimationXpress, Abhijeet Kini Studios founder Abhijeet Kini said, “We sold out all the copies of the comic we carried at Comic Con, Mumbai. I am overwhelmed. I want to give people more content to read and thus when something like Ek Din ka Hero is loved by all, it motivates me to make even better comics in the future.”

Ek Din Ka Hero is a short, slice-of-life comic. It is about a simpleton from a village who is conned to come to Mumbai. He thinks he is going to make it real big in Bollywood, but life has other plans. The protagonist is named Hira the Hero, who is an eternal optimist.

Another comic from Kini’s kitty was Funtales of India, which is a collection of classic Indian stories told through generations. It has been retold by Subba Rao, one of India’s foremost storytellers, who has helmed many children’s publications. Kini shared that the nostalgic aspect of Funtales of India really appealed to readers.

Mumbai Comic Con which was held on 7 and 8 December saw the launch of new issue of Age of Immortals by Holy Cow Publishing, comic books based on classic Bollywood movies by Shemaroo and many others.

“Mumbai Comic Con is always a fun event for us. We have a lot of our reader base, fans and repeat customers of our merchandise right here. Since we are Mumbaikars, it’s always great to be at the Comic Con in your own home-ground,” mentioned Kini.

The newly launched Mumbai Rhyme Fighters figurines from Abhijeet Kini Studios were a huge hit too.