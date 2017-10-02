Abhijeet Kini to pay ode to unsung heroes in his next outing ‘Rhyme Fighters’

While we still couldn’t get enough of the cantankerous Angry Maushi and her tantrums, prominent illustrator-animator Abhijeet Kini has a lot more in store for all the comic aficionados in the coming days.

His latest work, Rhyme Fighters – Odes to our unsung heroes, will be a 20-page comic replete with illustrated rhymes that pays tribute to the aam aadmis that we come across so often in the hustling-and-bustling city like Mumbai, yet somehow never find themselves in the public eye. Nor get the due for their unblemished service.

The uber-distressed traffic cops, the ever-punctual Mumbai dabbawalas, or even a local politician, everyone will be the cynosure of this new comic as Kini brings us short tales into their lives with a comedic twist that’s sure to tickle your funny bone.

And as opposed to the conventional comic tone, Rhyme Fighters, as the name suggests, will be a satirical humour in the form of interesting rhymes.

In an exclusive with Animation Xpress, Kini says, “Rhyme Fighters is like an experimental comic for me that I absolutely loved working on. And the best part is that we have Bombay Irani cafe and bar SodaBottleOpenerWala who have come on board with us for this comic.”

With the launch session happening soon, stay tuned for more updates!