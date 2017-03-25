ABAI Fest & KAVGC Summit gets a new name – Bengaluru GAFX Conference

The non-profit organisation which has been committed to developing animation, VFX and gaming industry, ABAI has been organising its annual event ABAI Fest and KAVGC Summit since the past few years. Organised at The Lalit Ashok Hotel, Bengaluru, this event is backed by the extensive support of the Government of Karnataka, Dept. of IT, BT, S&T and is currently preparing for this year’s fest. However, this year few things have changed and it starts with the name itself.

The festival which you have known as ABAI Fest and KAVGC Summit has been rechristened as Bengaluru GAFX Conference.

The event is not only a congregation of animation, VFX and gaming studios, but also production houses, industry veterans, professionals, students, academia and technology partners. The event strives to attract top subject matter experts, studios, production houses, game developers and the best content and projects from all over the world to provide exposure and know-how to the professionals, artists and students.

The event offers one of its kind platform for professionals, artists and students to showcase their talent, get recognised on India’s largest platform and connect with top employers from all over the world. The endeavour is to enrich, energise, inspire and create a vibrant ecosystem.

This year the event has five tracks:

Workshops and masterclasses by top subject matter experts

Talks and presentations by top studios, production houses and game developers on some of the best projects

Screenings of some of the top animated films and content from across the world

Artistic and technical competition live at the venue for both professionals as well as students

Job, career fair and exhibitor area

It’s not just the name that has been changed. Along with it, this year, the organisation plans to parallely run an Animation Film Festival in the city of Bengaluru which would be open to all. They intend to showcase animated movies which might not have been released in India.

You might be wondering, why the change in name. The reason is simple. The association wanted the festival to have more of a global approach and since Bengaluru is one of the leading hubs of the AVGC sector, what would have been a better way than this. The new name not only highlights Bengaluru city but also the gaming, animation and effects (GAFX) industry.

Bengaluru GAFX Conference is set to take place at The Lalit Ashok from 12 to 14 May, 2017. Stay tuned for more updates on the fest and the speaker line-up.

For details visit: www.bengalurugafx.in | www.gafx.in

