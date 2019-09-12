ABAI and Unity join hands to exclusively bring advanced content creation courses at Bengaluru’s “Center of Excellence”

Karnataka has been pushing for advancements in the AVGC sector for some time now. Government of Karnataka, under the ministry of information technology has set up the AVGC Centre of Excellence (CoE) in association with ABAI, the organisation leading the charge of the state’s AVGC ecosystem.



Apart from organising India’s largest AVGC conglomeration, GAFX, ABAI has also been proactively working towards the smooth running of the CoE.



Earlier this year it was announced that the CoE will boast of country’s first ever advanced motion capture system for media and entertainment which will be open for small and medium studios, freelance artists to create their projects, this art infrastructure will be at par with any best international facility.



Now it has been announced that ABAI will be joining forces with Unity for the launch of advanced courses in Film, Animation & Cinematics at the Finishing School at the AVGC CoE.



Unity has been making waves in the space of content creation and has pushed the boundaries on how the industry perceives working on projects real-time. With real-time rendering, the productions times have drastically shrinked and thanks to its mission-control UX, decisions are much smoother at pace. The collaboration should further strengthen the facilities at the CoE, placing it at a formidable position in the country’s AVGC ladder.

Says ABAI Secretary B.S. Srinivas, “The future of filmmaking is real-time. Unity Developers are the largest community of real-time creators & that is why students choose to learn Unity more than any other real-time platform. Keeping this in mind, Unity is launching for the first time in India advanced courses in Film, Animation & Cinematics in exclusive collaboration with the Finishing School at the AVGC Centre of Excellence built by ABAI with the support of Department of IT/BT, GoK. ABAI will soon introduce various advanced courses in real time film making techniques for India with access to mocap studios and facial mocap suits. We at ABAI are proud of this exclusive tieup with Unity & look forward to contribute in high level skilling initiatives for the country’s AVGC sector.”



The project will be flagged off on 16 September, 2019.



ABAI also plans to establish a Centre of Excellence for real-time film making techniques in the country which will have access to motion capture studios and facial motion capture suits.



“We at ABAI are committed to usher in emerging technologies in order to enable Indian talent and IPs to innovate with the latest tools and technologies. Unity’s ability to simplify digital arts creation through features and functionality is what artists need and will help scale Indian industry in animation, games, VFX, AR and VR.” added ABAI president and Technicolor India country head Biren Ghose Biren Ghose.

The AVGC sector of the country is surging forward rapidly and is only expected to grow further. Integration of the latest techniques and methods to the CoE is likely to act instrumental to the future of India’s AVGC scene.

