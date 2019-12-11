Latest Videos


December 11-2019
Aardman releases animated teaser for Coldplay single, ‘Daddy’

4:00 pm 11/12/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

Aardman Animations have joined forces with Coldplay for the video for their new single, Daddy. The track is off the band’s new album, Everyday Life. The clip uses live action puppetry, digitally painted sets and 2D animation to symbolise a girl’s memories of her father.

Directed by Aardman’s Åsa Lucander, the five-minute video follows a girl who is lost at sea, alone in a rowing boat and sailing towards the unknown. The turbulent sea is echoing glimpses of her past with her dad, and the sea and skyscape becoming the emotive canvas projecting the girl’s memories.

“It was such an honour to direct this video for Coldplay,” said Lucander. “The first time I listened to the track it spoke to me on a deep level – I immediately started to imagine storylines and images formed in my mind’s eye. When this happens, you know you’re on to something very special! I’m often drawn to emotional stories and I knew very quickly that this was one I wanted to tell.”

The video won nine MTV VMAs, including Video of the Year.

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2019 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.