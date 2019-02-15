Aadarsh teams up with Cyber Group Studios to co-produce preschool series, ‘Purple Turtle’

India-based production and distribution outfit Aadarsh has inked a deal with France’s Cyber Group Studios to co-produce distribute and license forthcoming animation series Purple Turtle. The series is inspired by a book with the same name.

Cyber Group Studios is thrilled to partner with Aadarsh and Telegael to bring Purple Turtle to television and digital platforms as well as handling licensing, merchandising and publishing rights globally, except Asia and MENA but including China.

Cyber Group Studios chairman and CEO Pierre Sissmann added, “I have personally enjoyed reading to my grandchildren the Purple Turtle storybooks over the years as they bring educational stories full of tenderness in a joyous and bright universe. I am thrilled to be part of the team that brings this great property to television thanks to the efforts of talented award authors and artists assembled around the world.”

Purple Turtle first appeared at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2012, with millions of copies since being produced in multiple languages worldwide. This brand has been commercialised in print and digital formats including animations, picture books, board books, story books, smart books with interactive features, and talking books with point-and-read magic pen, apps, games and many others.

Aadarsh director Manish Rajoria said, “We are very happy to have Cyber Group Studios come on board to co-produce, distribute worldwide outside India, publish and licence our lovely IP Purple Turtle in a number of key territories. We are confident that Purple Turtle will entertain and educate children all around the world!”

The latest 52×7’ animated version is being directed by Swati Rajoria, produced by Ankita Shrivastava and written by Emmy winners including Karl Geurs (Disney’s Jungle Book II, Winnie the Pooh, Strawberry Shortcake) and Dev Ross (Rainbow Ruby, Little People, Clifford the Big Red Dog).

Telegael CEO Paul Cummins commented, “Telegael is delighted to partner with Aadarsh and Cyber Group Studios to bring Purple Turtle to a global audience. I’ve been a big fan of the Purple Turtle books and am tremendously excited by the creative possibilities. It is wonderful to find such a lovely and appealing character which is already popular in books published in multiple countries.”

Purple Turtle follows the adventures of the eponymous heroes and his friends, Roxy the chameleon, Zing the rabbit, Melody the bird and Tadley the bear. Together they love having fun and figuring things out. Through each episode, Purple Turtle and his friends encourage kids to explore, make choices, learn from their mistakes and make necessary decisions along the way, promoting self- determination and fostering independence.