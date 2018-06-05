A strategic partnership between Yeti Farm Creative and Surprise Bag



Yeti Farm Creative, based in Los Angeles/Vancouver/Kelowna Kelowna, has formed a strategic partnership with Surprise Bag, based in Los Angeles and Vancouver. By leveraging Yeti Farm’s state of the art 2D/3D animation facility and corporate infrastructure with Surprise Bag’s global sales, development, live action and financing acumen; the companies will collaborate on original IP from their development slates including Sweet Tweets, Kick Flip, Schnarg and Me, Myself and My Selfie while jointly pursuing opportunities to acquire, develop and produce new IP and co-productions. The companies will cooperate to expand production services in the Okanagan Valley region of British Columbia creating up to 200 new jobs with support from local government initiatives and tax incentives.

Yeti Farm Creative is one of British Columbia’s leading-edge animation service studios with a rapidly growing roster of original and ambitious intellectual properties. Founders Ashley and Todd Ramsay along with Jay Surridge operate multiple 2D and 3D pipelines in a 7000-SF state of the art studio in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. Surprise Bag is a disruptive incubator dedicated to the creation, development, production, financing, packaging, sales and exploitation of high quality progressive and innovative content. Partners Frank and Jack Saperstein have collaborated with a who’s who of global broadcasters and creatives including CBS, NBC-Universal, Nickelodeon, Disney, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Showtime, MTV, BBC, ITV, CBC, Corus, Televisa, Stan Lee, KISS and Prince’s Paisley Park.

Yeti Farm is currently in an inter-provincial co-production with Nelvana on DNAce for Teletoon. Surprise Bag principals, Frank Saperstein and Jack Saperstein will serve as Executive Producer and Finance Manger, alongside Yeti Farm partners Ashley Ramsay, Todd Ramsay and Jay Surridge. Frank will join former Studio B partner, Blair Peters as YFC’s Co-Chairman of the Board.

“The strategic partnership we have formed with Surprise Bag fits with our growth strategy of expanding our studios reputation globally for high caliber animation services and ambitious intellectual property pursuits. Frank Saperstein and Surprise Bag bring unparalleled experience to our corporate team and I could not be more excited to collaborate with him on new strategic initiatives we have underway.” Ashley Ramsay, CEO Yeti Farm Creative.

“Jack and I are excited to partner with the talented team at Yeti Farm in Kelowna,” said Surprise Bag, CEO, Frank Saperstein. “SBI will work with YFC’s physical and human resources utilizing regional tax incentives to grow the collective companies’ global service and development footprint while maintaining the highest standards of creative excellence.”